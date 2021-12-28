Odisha only State which is not ruled by elected representatives: Kanhaiya Kumar

Odisha is the only state in the country where elected representatives do not have any say in the government, they do not rule, remarked Kanhaiya

Kumar was referring to the complete dominance of a few ‘bureaucratic friends’ of CM Naveen Patnaik.

A bureaucrat is not accountable to the people, he said while expanding on his charge that the elected representative has no voice in the Naveen Patnaik government. Kanhaiya’s rhetoric drew cheers from the impressive gathering at Nabarangpur as he said he knows how to speak a few words in Odia, just like the CM.

He along with Jignesh Mevani addressed Congress meetings at Nabarangpur and Kesinga on Monday.

Coming down heavily on the BJD government, he described it as the ‘D’ team of the BJP. It is not the ‘B’ team but the ‘D’ team as is seen by the name of the two parties where B and J are common, he chided.

He went on to point out how the BJD had supported each and every anti-people policy and law of the BJP in parliament. The plight of farmers and educated unemployed in the State is there for everyone to see, he remarked while adding that Odisha under the Naveen

Patnaik regime has earned the notoriety of being the worst as far as atrocities on women is concerned.

Jignesh Mevani echoed the same and targeted the government for rising corruption and exploitation of farmers as well as the Dalits.

Both the leaders referred to the atrocities against women in the state and the Mamita Meher murder case in particular.

The family of the deceased Mamita is awaiting justice and there are allegations about the involvement of a minister, yet no action is taken.

The Congress exhorted people to express themselves, without being lured by doles, in the ensuing panchayat and urban elections in the state.