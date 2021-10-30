Odisha Speaker orders eviction of ex-MLAs illegally occupying govt quarters

The multi-storey building project for the accommodation of MLAs has hit a roadblock with as many as 16 former lawmakers yet to vacate the quarters allotted to them.

As the Rs 275 crore worth project aims at resolving the issue of shortage of quarters for MLAs, the Speaker Odisha Legislative Assembly Surya Narayan Patro presiding over a high-level meeting on Friday directed the authorities concerned to evict the former MLAs who are unauthorisedly occupied quarters.

The multi-storey building complex will be built in unit IV area lying close to the Assembly. It will be a modern housing complex with facilities like a community hall, gymnasium, and tennis court beside the market complex. The Orissa Bridge Construction Corporation is awarded to carry out the construction of the project.

It may be noted that the MLAs who are waiting for their turn for quarter allotment have been provided temporary accommodation in the MLA guest houses and other government accommodation. As per the General Administration department guideline, a former MLA has to vacate the quarter within one month of dissolution of the previous assembly.

However, sixteen former lawmakers of the Odisha assembly continue to overstay at the government quarters unlawfully in the city allotted to them during their stint as MLAs. The assembly Speaker S N Patro had earlier last year had directed the former MLAs to vacate the premises or else they will face disconnection of electricity and water to their premises. But the warning has not yielded positive results.