Odisha set to achieve Rs. 1 lakh crore exports by 2025

Odisha set a target of achieving Rs 1 lakh crore exports by 2025, but the state is confident of attaining it this year itself, said Asit Tripathy, principal advisor to CM Naveen Patnaik.

Tripathy was speaking at a Vanijya Utsav held here on Tuesday.“Odisha is the steel capital of India now, two aluminium parks are coming up. The state is set to become a top exporter in the country,” he said.

The Department of Commerce (DoC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and DGFT in association with the state MSME and Industries Departments organized the Vanijya Utsav, an Exporter’s Conclave as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to showcase India as a rising economic force.

“India has set a target of 400 billion dollars export, which is a quantum jump from the current export of 291 billion dollars. It will be possible with collaborations of policymakers and stakeholders,” said Prafulla Chandra Mishra, Statistical Advisor, DGFT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Satyabrata Sahu Principal Secretary, MSME Department, said despite the pandemic, Odisha has improved in export. “The state has rich mines, mineral, marine, agricultural and other valuable resources and is contributing to the economic growth nationally. In the first quarter of this year alone, Rs 41,000 crore worth of export has already been achieved,” he said.

We need to focus on our future export policies and start thinking about the next 25 years, stated Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Odisha.

The event was organized in a hybrid mode where senior officials from the government of Odisha, DGFT, Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), ECGC, FIEO and other stakeholders made excellent presentations for showcasing India as a rising economic force.

The conclave was attended by exporters of different fields from different regions of the state.