Odisha on Friday registered 61 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the death toll to 4,476 while the state reported yet another below-3000 spike of 2,806 fresh infections at 3.86% Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

With the latest spike in positive cases, the State’s cumulative pandemic caseload has climbed to 9,35,136, according to Odisha’s COVID dashboard information updated at 8.44 am today.

Meanwhile, the active cases have come down to 27,429 with daily recoveries breaching the virus infections. As many as 2,896 patients who were either home isolated or hospitalized recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,61,404 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the 39 days at a daily average of 4,138 cases in the State while 1,721 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average deaths of 44. Of the cumulative death toll, almost 38% of fatalities have been reported in the last 39 days.

Of the new coronavirus cases reported from 30 districts, 1,613 are from quarantine centers, while the rest 1,193 are local contact cases.

Khordha district recorded the highest 11 daily COVID deaths, 6 each in Bargarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and Puri districts. Five each succumbed to the virus in Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts, 4 in Keonjhar district, 2 each in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, and Nayagarh districts, and 1 each in Boudh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Nuapada, and Rayagada districts.

In the last 24 hours, Khordha district logged the highest 590 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Cuttack (441), Jajpur (252), Balasore (153), Dhenkanal (124), and Jagatsinghpur (119).

The state has tested over 1.43 samples for COVID-19 to date, including 72,645 on Thursday. Odisha’s overall test positivity rate stands at 6.56 percent while TPR was recorded at 3.86% on Friday.

Odisha’s tryst with the pandemic had begun on 15 March last year with detection of the first case while on 27 May 2021; Odisha’s caseload had crossed the nine lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.58% while active cases account for 2.93% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 6.05% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.1% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.