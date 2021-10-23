Odisha: Rs 4.5 crore worth gold, Rs 75 lakh cash seized from drug peddler’s house

Odisha police on Friday confiscated gold valued at around Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 75 lakh cash besides narcotic drug substances like cannabis and opium during a raid on the house of drug peddler in Khallikote police station area in Ganjam district.

Acting on credible intelligence feedback, a raid was conducted at the drug peddler- Rajani Kanta Patnaik’ house in Badadandasahi locality in the presence of an executive magistrate, resulting in the seizure of huge quantities of illegally procured gold and cash.

Apart from the yellow metals and wads of currency notes, 34 kilograms of cannabis and 10 kilograms of opium were also seized following the raid.

Patnaik ran a drug peddling racket by procuring the banned substances mostly from Kandhamal district and was supplying the drugs to various parts of the State through a network of middlemen.

The drug peddler has been arrested under Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance, police said adding that a separate financial investigation is also underway to thoroughly ascertain the modus operandi of amassing the ill-gotten wealth