Odisha: Rs 150 crore for modernization of forensic services

In an attempt to invigorate the criminal justice and investigation system, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved Rs 150 crore for the modernization of the State Forensic Services Organisation.

This proposed scheme will be known as the ‘Modernisation of Forensic Science Services Organisation, Odisha’ and will be implemented over a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The scheme is a part of the 5T initiative. It has some specific objectives, including expeditious disposal of cases, strengthening of state, regional, and district forensic laboratories, improvement of scientific investigation, use of modern technology, and strengthening of prosecution to enhance conviction rate.

The total amount has various components for expenditure including Rs 20 crore for new Regional Forensic Laboratory Buildings at Balasore and Sambalpur, Rs 125.25 crore for equipment and Rs 3.50 crore for Mobile Forensic Vans, and some other expenditure, the statement added.