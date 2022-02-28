Odisha rolls out graded plan for Covid-19 curbs: Observance of ‘Holi’ in public places disallowed

With Covid-19 cases and test positivity rate steadily declining, the State government on Monday announced graded unlocking curbs for February and allowed all social, religious, political, and Sporting events with scrupulous observance of the pandemic protocol.

On the other hand, the SRC prohibited the observance of Holi or the festival of colours in public places.

‘Holi’ and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state. People may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads. Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose any further restrictions that are desirable in consideration of local situations, said SRC notification.

“A sharp decline of COVID positive cases & active cases have been observed in the State since last fortnight. Therefore, looking at the current trends of COVID virus, there is a need to unlock all activities”, a statement by the Special Relief Commissioner said on Monday.

During the unlock period, all activities are allowed to fully function with strict adherence to COVID -19 protocols. All social, religious, political and sports gatherings are allowed with strict adherence to COVID -19 protocols, the February guidelines issued today by the SRC office said.

It may be recalled here that night Curfew has been withdrawn to all urban areas of the State from 18 February.

Now, therefore, with a view to normalizing & strengthening the economic activities along with protecting the health of the public and preventing the spread of Covid-19, the State Government hereby orders for graded unlocking up to 31 March, the statement added.

Marriages, sacred thread ceremonies, and related gatherings with approval from local authorities shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons(for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering, and other support staff with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Funerals, last rites, and related gatherings with approval from local authorities shall be allowed with a ceiling of 250 persons, it said adding that under no circumstances, the number of participants shall exceed the ceiling for the entire event.

Marriage processions shall be allowed with due prior written approval from competent authorities subject to the ceiling 100 participants including the bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, guests, members of band party, light & sound systems, etc. The number of persons in the marriage procession shall count towards the above-said ceiling of 500 persons.

In a bid to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable persons, the notification advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years to restrict outdoor movement, except for essential and health purposes.

Any person violating the graded unlocking measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and COVID-19 Regulations 2020, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable, the notification concluded.