In what sends clear signs of flattening of COVID-19 curve, Odisha on Tuesday reported below five percent test positivity rate logging 3,405 positive cases of the 68,535 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The daily COVID-19 positive cases which were consistently being logged over 10,000 have also climbed down in a reassuring development in the State’s ongoing battle against the global pandemic.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the coastal State continues to remain below 10% for the tenth consecutive day as 68,778 sample tests were conducted with 6,019 testing positive at 4.96% positivity rate.

The positive cases of 3,405 detected in the last 24 hours are the lowest single-day rise in the last 56 days. On the other hand, the fatality graph does not correspond to dip in infection.

The State reported 42 deaths on Tuesday, with the overall death reaching 3,388. There is consistent logging over 40 deaths on a daily basis since the past one week. In the current month, the State has reported as many as 634 deaths averaging 42 deaths every day.

The Khordha district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, continues to remain the State’s COVID hotspot and reported the maximum 500 fresh infections in the last 24 hours followed by Jajpur (391), Balasore (296), Cuttack (230), Mayurbhanj (187), Angul (183), Bhadrak (179), Puri (141) and Jagatsinghpur (129).

Odisha’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.73 per cent. Over 1.27 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 including 68,535 on Tuesday.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 93.65% with as many as 8,04,981 cured of the disease so far. Odisha currently has 51,104 active cases, which account for 5.94% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.91% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.62% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.85% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.9% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.