Odisha reports drop in fresh COVID-19 cases: Recoveries surpass new infections for fourth day in row

The COVID-19 situation has considerably improved in several parts of the State with at least five districts on the threshold of becoming pandemic-free zones.

While the State logged a marginal fall in daily COVID caseload as 510 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours against 623 on Saturday, the Khordha and Cuttack districts- tagged as COVID hotspots- accounted for almost 53 per cent of the new pandemic cases detected in Odisha on Monday.

Five districts- Boudh (2), Nuapada (5), Nabarangpur, Subarnapur and Kandhamal (9) – with single digit active cases are on the verge of earning the COVID-free tag while 24 more districts accounting for fewer than 1,000 active cases currently figure in the green zone while Khordha, of which the Capital City Bhubaneswar is a part, has come under yellow category with 2,383 active cases. Yesterday the district was tagged with over 2,500 active cases.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with 746 people recuperating from the disease and 510 fresh infections, said health and family welfare department officials.

Khordha District, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 197, followed by Cuttack (78), contributing towards around 53% of the total infections in the State.

Of the fresh infections, 79 children are among the 623 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,20,754.

The new cases were diagnosed with 0.81% Test Positivity Rate (TPR), while 10,07,066 people have recovered from the disease so far including 746 in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the State’s TPR stood at 0.99%.

The coastal state now has 5,494 active cases with around 500 of them recuperating in various government and private healthcare facilities.

As many as 79 children and adolescents are among the new patients, and the daily infection rate among people below 18 years of age currently stands at 15.49 per cent.

Six fresh fatalities counted today pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,141.

The state has conducted over 1.93 crore sample tests, including 62,509 on Sunday, for COVID-19, and the overall positivity rate now stands at 5.31 per cent. The case fatality rate implying the cumulative deaths as against the positive cases stand at 0.79% in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.65% while active cases account for 0.53% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.76% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.