Odisha reports 602 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities in last 24 hours

Odisha on Thursday reported 602 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal increase from yesterday’s 565 positive cases, taking the state’s tally to 10,26,476 while six fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,198, health officials said.

The new 602 new COVID-19 cases included 96 children and adolescents below 18 years of age in the last 24 hours. The rate of infection in the age group of 0 to 18 years now stands at 15.94 per cent as against 11.15 per cent yesterday.

The state’s daily positivity rate (TPR) on Wednesday stands at 0.88% as 602 cases gave positive results out of 68,254 samples clinically tested on Wednesday. Yesterday the State had logged 0.96% TPR.

Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 283 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack (54).

Khurda and Cuttack districts together accounted for nearly 56 per cent of the new infections while six districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has reported 6,314 COVID deaths during the second wave against 1,876 the previous year.

While an average of 66 deaths was reported in August, it was 61 in July and 42 in June. As many as 2,056 fatalities were registered in August while it was 1,903 in July, 1,272 in June and 737 in May, H&FW department sources said.

The state now has 5,642 active COVID-19 cases while 10,12,583 patients including 467 on Wednesday have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.99 crore sample tests while the state’s positivity rate stands at 5.16 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.64% while active cases account for 0.54% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.05% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

At least three revenue districts- Boudh (1), Nabarangpur (4) and Nuapada (9) – are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases. The Covid hot spot Khordha district with 2,465 active cases is currently in the yellow zone.