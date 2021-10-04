Odisha reports 407 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in last 24 hours: 22% dip in fresh cases, 2 crore samples clinically tested

Maintaining its downward trajectory in COVID-19 infections, the coastal State on Monday logged 407 positive cases- a 22% dip in infections in the last 24 hours with the tally to 10,28,366 while six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,220.

The cumulative samples clinically tested for COVID-19 diagnosis crossed 2 crore mark on Monday while the daily recoveries surpassed the infections reported in the past 24 hours. While 407 samples tested positive on Monday, 606 infected persons recovered in the last 24 hours, informed the health and family welfare department officials.

The new infections include 74 people in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 18.18 per cent against 13.82 per cent on Sunday.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 167 followed by Cuttack (63). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 57 per cent of the new infections while as many as 12 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Boudh district has become COVID- free with no active case. Besides, three districts- Nabarangpur (5), Nuapada (6) and Gajapati (7)- are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,213 active cases.

The state currently has 5,075 active COVID-19 cases while 10,15,018 patients including 606 on Sunday, recovered from the disease.

As 407 samples gave positive results out of 64,419 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.63 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.11 per cent he said, adding that around 89 lakh people have so far been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.70% while active cases account for 0.49% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.9% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.