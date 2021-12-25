Odisha reports 13% drop in new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The coastal State has logged 124 new COVID-19 positive cases, a dip of almost 13% in the last 24 hours from 19 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,53,969, the health authorities said on Saturday.

One fresh fatality took the death toll to 8,451 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.20% continued to remain below 1% for over two months. Of the new infectees, 17 are between the 0-18 years of age.

The Kandhamal and Koraput districts with no active case have turned covid-free zone while seven more districts with single digit active case are on the verge of becoming infection-free territories.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 61. The district accounted for almost 50 per cent of the new infections while 11 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 1,664 active COVID-19 cases while 10,43,601 patients including 210 on Friday recovering from the disease.

As 124 samples gave positive results out of 62,707 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.20 per cent against the previous day’s 0.24%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.03% while active cases account for 0.15% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.09% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.84% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 4,82,31,128 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,94,11,730 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. Over 62% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.