Odisha reports 1,107 new COVID-19 cases, 67 fresh fatalities

Odisha on Thursday logged 1,107 new cases at 1.70% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with the tally mounting to 9,91,182 while the death count mounted to 6,697 with 67 more succumbing to the disease, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.14 am.

The coastal state now has 10,853 active cases and 9,73,579 patients have recovered from the disease, including 869 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 397 fresh infections followed by Cuttack 130, Balasore 66, Jagatsinghpur 53, Jajpur 52, Kendrapara 42, Mayurbhanj 40, Bhadrak 36, Puri 28, Nayagarh 29, and Angul 24.

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 3,842 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either yellow or green zone.

The highest number of 18 fatalities was reported from Cuttack district followed by 11 from Khordha, nine from Sambalpur, five from Jajpur, four each from Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj, three each from Dhenkanal and Subarnapur, two each from Balasore and Puri, one each from Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Nuapada, and Sundergarh.

The details of past deaths for which an audit process has been done and the cause of fatality was confirmed as COVID-19, the health authorities said while clarifying the factor for the rising death toll.

Over 58% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 73 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,943 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 54 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,697. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.67 crore sample tests, including 64,802 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.70 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 5.91%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.22% while active cases account for 1.09% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.84% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.56% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.