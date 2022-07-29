Odisha: Recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 infections

Odisha reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1206 people recuperating from the disease and 1020 contracting infections, said health and family welfare department officials.

The coastal State on Friday recorded a steep spike of above 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day with the detection of 1,020new cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 13,11,135, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however marginally decreased to 4.33 per cent from 4.94% percent, while 195 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, informed the bulletin.

The Covid-19 toll increased to 9,138 with a fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 6,787.

As many as 1,206 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,95,157, it added.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 259 infections, followed by 158 in Khurda and 88 in Sambalpur district.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 42.76% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.05% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 27 districts of the State while the remaining three districts did not report any cases.