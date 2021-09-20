Odisha records highest forced labour, child trafficking cases

The number of people who were victims of forced labour trafficking was the highest in the country in a year’s span, according to the National Crime Control Bureau (NCRB)’s latest report.

With cases of 159 children falling to the prey of trafficking, the State topped the countrywide list in the number of people above 18 years who were victims of trafficking, the NCRB said.

As many as 653 people were trafficked for the purpose of forced labour, the highest among all the states and Union territories in 2020. It is 44.97 per cent of the total victims who were trafficked for forced labour in the country last year.

In 2020, there were 103 cases of human trafficking, a 29.93 per cent reduction from 147 incidents in 2019. However, the number of victims who were trafficked stood at 741, including 287 women and 159 children, the second-highest in the country, according to the National Crime Control Bureau (NCRB)’s ‘Crime in India 2020’ report released recently.

A total of 764 people, including 280 women, were rescued in 2020, while 189 suspects were arrested on charges of human trafficking, stated the report.