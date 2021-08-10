Odisha records 17% rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Odisha on Tuesday registered a 17% rise in fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, logging 1,041 new cases at 1.84% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with the tally mounting to 9,88,997. Maintaining its upward trend in fatalities, the death count mounted to 6,565 with 64 more succumbing to the disease, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.14 am.

The coastal state now has 10,988 active cases and 9,71,391 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,475 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 56,859 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1.84% of samples were detected to be positive. While 605 fresh cases are from quarantine centres, the remaining 436 are local contact cases.

The Khordha district reported a maximum of 383 fresh infections followed by Cuttack 132, Jagatsinghpur 81, Angul 57, Jajpur 36, Puri 34, Kendrapara 28, Mayurbhanj 28, Nayagarh 28, Rayagada 26, and Balasore 23.

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in the COVID Red Zone category with 3,692 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either yellow or green zone.

The highest number of 29 fatalities was reported from Khordha district followed by 8 from Sundergarh, six from Balasore, four from Kandhamal, three each from Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri, two each from Angul, Deogarh and Jharsuguda, and one each from Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, and Sambalpur.

The details of past deaths for which an audit process has been done and the cause of fatality was confirmed as COVID-19, the health authorities said while clarifying the factor for the rising death toll.

Over 58% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 71 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,811 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 53 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,565. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.66 crore sample tests, including 56,859 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.84 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 5.94%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.17% while active cases account for 1.13% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.77% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.53% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.