Odisha police officer arrested after seizure of 2.8 lakh unaccounted cash from SUV

The anti-corruption vigilance wing of State police on Thursday remanded the Inspector of Motu police station in Malkangiri district after the sleuths had recovered Rs 2.8 lakh unaccounted cash while intercepting his SUV near Khordha yesterday.

The vigilance team intercepted the inspector Sushant Sahu yesterday on National Highway 16 in Khurda district while he was travelling in an SUV from Motu towards his native village in Cuttack.

The accused cop who had joined Odisha police as an Assistant Sub Inspector in 2009 was arrested for amassing disproportionate assets and was booked under relevant sections of prevention of corruption act. The special judge vigilance court here later dismissed his bail plea and remanded the corrupt officer to jail custody.

Simultaneous raids are being conducted in different places. Details of the disproportionate assets accumulated by the accused are being examined; vigilance officials said adding that a sale deed of Rs 25 lakh of a plot at Nakhara near Cuttack, purchased recently in the name of his wife, has been recovered during the house searches.