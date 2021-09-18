Follow Us:
Odisha plans museum, activity centres at dams

The chief secretary asked the water resources department to develop big dams and its adjacent land for learning and recreation spots with museums, audiovisual shows, boating and camping facilities. Students can avail guided tours to the dam, he noted.

SNS | Bhubaneswar | September 18, 2021 4:48 pm

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo: IANS)

The Odisha government has drawn up plans to develop a dam based museum, learning and recreation spots and start with three to four dams in the first phase.

It is estimated that around Rs. 4 crores would be invested for the development of each such spot.

With a sizable number of flood control and multi-purpose dam projects in the state, the government initiated steps for the development of the land adjacent to the big dams.

The prospects of such an initiative were discussed at a meeting convened by chief secretary S C Mahapatra yesterday.

Principal Secretary Water resources department, Anu Garg listed out the dam projects across the state which has the potential to be developed to a learning cum recreation spot.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena felt dams closer to the towns and growth centres would attract more people.

The chief secretary wanted boating activities in reservoirs of the dams with proper safety and security to be taken up.

Additional Chief Secretary Forest & Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism and General Administration & Public Grievance Surendra Kumar were present at the meeting.

