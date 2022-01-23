Odisha panchayat polls: Ganjam in the midst of pre-poll violence

Spectre of pre-poll violence has returned to cast a shadow in the free and fair three-tier panchayat election in Ganjam district, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, with over a dozen people being injured in a series of political clashes in the last 48 hours.

The politically-sensitive coastal district has had a history of political clashes and poll-related violence in the past years. This time, the scenario is no different, putting the civil and police administration in a tizzy.

The law-enforcing agencies however asserted that police are adopting zero-tolerance towards those fermenting trouble and lawlessness ahead of the panchayat polls beginning from 16 February.

“The crime mongers and identified persons with criminal antecedents are being put behind the bar to thwart possible breach of peace. Directions have been issued to the Ganjam Superintendent of Police to keep a close watch on the incidents of violence and book the offenders”, said Satyabrata Bhoi, inspector general of police (IGP), Southern Range.

“Measures are underway to identify vulnerable pockets for appropriate measures. A large number of trouble makers have already been arrested and more arrests will follow No leniency will be shown towards those taking the law into their hands,” said Bhoi.

The three-tier panchayat poll in the State begins from 16 February. It will be conducted in five phases and conclude on February 28 when the results of the polls will be officially announced.

It is pertinent to note here that on Friday, four persons were injured in poll-related violence in Khambarigaon gram panchayat. A Sarpanch candidate and his supporters were reportedly attacked near Pathara Kuanri village.

Similarly, on Thursday, at least six persons were injured after they were attacked by a rival group when they were on their way to file nomination papers for their candidate for the ensuing Panchayat elections in Ramachandrapur Panchayat under the Chikiti Block of the district. Another pre-poll clash was also reported from Khambari village under Patrapur block on Thursday.

On January 18, violent clashes erupted between two rival groups in Mundamarai village under Dharakote leaving at least three injured.

Besides three reported cases, several unreported cases of skirmish, scuffle, and fight have come to light, bringing to light the uneasy calm in the district ahead of the polls.

The crux of the issue is that several candidates in the fray are shadowed by criminal antecedents. Therefore, clashes are bound to occur sooner or later regardless of the preemptive measures undertaken by the district authorities.

The spectre of violence loomed large prior to the election process began. As electioneering begins, the worst has come true, observed political analysts.