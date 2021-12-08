Odisha opens a new chapter in palliative care for the cancer patients

The Bagchi-Karunashraya city space and palliative home care services for cancer patients was inaugurated at Gandamunda in the city yesterday by Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

“With this institution, Odisha becomes a pioneering state among many cities and states of India in providing such humanitarian service with love, care and relief to the cancer patients during the last days of their lives”, said Mahapatra.

“This joint initiative of the Government of Odisha, Bangalore Hospice Trust (BHT), and Bagchi’s of Odisha caters to a basic need of the patients who generally feel dejected and miserable with pain towards the last part of their life”.

The construction of Bagchi Sri Sankar Cancer Hospital would be completed before the scheduled time. The functioning of the new hospice would open a new era of cancer care in Odisha, he said.

There is a need to involve the service-oriented NGOs in different districts and train them about counselling and palliative care. They could provide the care to cancer patients in remote areas, he added.

On this occasion, an MOU was signed between AHRCRC for collaborative operation in the treatment and management of cancer patients.

Sri Subroto Bagchi, Smt Susmita Bagchi, Director Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo, Associate Director, BHT Dr Babita Varkey participated in the occasion.