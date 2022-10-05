AIIMS revises OPD registration timings for cancer patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced a revised timing of OPD registrations for patients to avail the outpatient services at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (DBRAIRCH).

The OPD registrations will be done from 8 am to 1 pm on all working days. Earlier, the patients had to register for OPD appointments between 8 am and 11.30 am.

“The timing of patients’ registration in OPD at DBRAIRCH-AIIMS is revised. The patient registration in OPD will be done from 8 am till 1 pm on all working days,” said the letter issued by Sushma Bhatnagar, chief at Dr BR Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital and head of NCI AIIMS.

No patient will be sent from OPD without consultation, the letter stated.

The order said that screening OPD will be conducted from 1 pm to 5 pm with one resident from different departments on a rotation basis.

The OPD time has been revised after new AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas has taken the charge.

Among other initiatives, the AIIMS has also decided to provide the transport facility to commute oncology patients from BRAIRH to NCI, Jhajjar Campus.