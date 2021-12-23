Odisha: Omicron cases rise to four with two fresh cases

Two more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday in Odisha taking the tally of infectees to four.

The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS)-Bhubaneswar confirmed the detection of the new variant cases on the basis of genome sequencing clinical test reports. On 21 December, the State had reported the first cases with two found carrying the variant infection.

ILS-Bhubaneswar Director Ajay Parida confirmed the detection and said both were detected after the genome sequencing of the samples.

At a time when a semblance of normalcy was getting restored and economic activity was slowly picking up, the Omicron scare is likely to affect the government’s covid management strategy and likely reinforcement of restrictive measures in day-to-day life.

However, health authorities maintained that there is no reason to panic.