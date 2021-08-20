Odisha: Non-healthcare personnel barred from assisting the medicos in treatment process

Acting on reports of non-healthcare personnel attending to inpatients, the health department on Thursday directed the government-run hospitals to ensure that patients visiting the facilities are treated only by designated healthcare personnel.

It may be recalled here that a report of a security guard reportedly engaged to measure the blood pressure of a patient due to the non-availability of doctors at a Government hospital in Hinjili of Ganjam district had triggered hue and cry across the State.

Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Health Department, PK Mohapatra, in a letter to all Chief District Medical Officers and Public Health Officers, Directors of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Government Hospital, Rourkela; and Superintendents of all Government Medical Colleges & Hospitals issued directions to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

The matter has been inquired into and it is revealed that the on-duty doctor measured the BP of the patient and the security guard was only helping in binding the cuff of the BP instrument. Though that was not part of his assignment, it sends a wrong and misleading message regarding healthcare services being provided in the state, Mohapatra wrote in the letter.

Authorities should ensure that the patients coming to Government health facilities are treated or attended to only by the designated healthcare personnel and care should be taken not to engage any non-healthcare personnel in assisting the treating doctors or paramedics in the process of treatment, he added in the official letter.