Odisha: New Covid-19 cases decline by 12% in last 24 hours

The coastal State on Thursday registered an almost 12% dip in new COVID-19 cases than the previous day. As against 412 cases reported yesterday, 365 new infections in the last 24 hours pushed the tally to 10,40,595 according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The fresh infections were reported from 24 districts while the fatality tally rose to 8,322 with four infected persons dying of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infectees, 56 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 15.34% against the previous day’s 15.29 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 157. The district accounted for nearly 43 per cent of the new infections while 6 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four- Nabarangpur (3), Kandhamal (4), Malkangiri and Keonjhar (7)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,030 active cases.

The state currently has 4,201 active COVID-19 cases while 10,27,645 patients including 546 on Thursday recovering from the disease.

As 365 samples gave positive results out of 66,610 samples tested on Thursday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.54 per cent as against 0.58% in the previous day.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.77 per cent while more than 2.17 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.74% while active cases account for 0.44% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.71% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.