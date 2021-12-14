Odisha moves to promote intellectual property rights culture

Odisha government’s Science and Technology Department has earmarked around Rs 50 lakh annually for the promotion of Intellectual Properties (IP) culture, a senior official said on Tuesday.

”The allocations will be spent towards creating IP public awareness, patent registration, attorney fees, geographical indication (GI) registration and towards organizing capacity building and training workshops,” Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Science & Technology Department while speaking at a workshop on “Promoting IP Culture in the State”, informed here today.

The printed and digital/online versions of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Management Guidelines were released on the occasion for the larger benefit of the IP creators of the state.

Various issues pertaining to IP Management and Strategy, Practical Insights into the IP domain, IP Rights, copyright, industrial designs, and selected case studies were discussed at the workshop. Around a hundred participants from various organizations of central and state government, academic and research, industry, and start-ups of the state attended the workshop.