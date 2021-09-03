Odisha moves to develop bamboo crafts: 22,000 artisans to get benefit from Rs 7 crore project

In an attempt to boost rural income generation through artistic and gorgeous-looking bamboo craft, the Odisha government on Thursday initiated steps for the holistic development of the creative art form with a Rs 7.21 crore worth project.

An MoU was signed today between the Directorate of Handicrafts and Cottage Industries and Odisha Bamboo Development Agency (OBDA). With the government laying focus on the development of bamboo craft, over 22,000 artisans will reap direct financial benefits, said, officials.

Bamboo, which is an inseparable part of rural livelihood in the State, has immense potential to revamp the rural economy. Odisha has 9% of the country’s total bamboo forest cover. Because of its multifarious utility values, bamboo could emerge as an effective tool for achieving economic and social sustainability in backward rural parts.

Odisha has an immensely rich craft tradition with magnificent craftsmanship.

As many as 50 different crafts have been approved by the Government of Odisha practiced by the artisans in varying degrees and are dispersed throughout the State.

‘Bamboo Craft’ is one of the approved crafts of the State. Although the craft is practiced in almost all districts of the State, most artisans’ concentration on bamboo crafts is found in districts like Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Khurda, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Sundergarh. The artisan population of the State in the craft is about 22,000.

The focus for development of this craft will be in Ichinda (Rairangapur) of Mayurbhanj District, Gopalpur (Rasulpur) of Jajpur District, Baulapur (Odapada) of Dhenkanal District.

Bargaon/Kantapalli of Bargarh District, Brahmanadihi (Padmapur) of Bargarh District, and Binika of Subarnapur District with the funding support of OBDA to the tune of Rs. 721.30 lakh.

The Directorate of H&CI will implement this programme through its District offices headed by the Assistant Director of Handicrafts.

The major interventions will be the construction of CFCs and the introduction of new technology through mechanization in the treatment and processing of raw bamboo apart from the skill development of the artisans of the above areas.

Marketing Assistance will also be provided through the establishment of Rural Haats, Bamboo Bazar in addition to e-Commerce. Besides, steps will be taken for the opening of a Marketing and Design Cell at SIDAC, Bhubaneswar for the improvement of market-oriented products.