Odisha: Mercury plummets below 15 degree Celsius in seven places

Mercury plummeted below 15 degree Celsius in seven places of the State in the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degree Celsius at Daringbadi, making it the coldest town in the State. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded the minimum temperature of 17.4 and 17.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Besides Daringbadi, the places that recorded below 15 degree Celsius are Phulbani (12.2), Keonjhar and Titilagarh (13.8), Koraput (14 degree), Jharsuguda (14.6 degree Celsius) and Bhawanipatna (14.9).

There will be a gradual fall in night temperature by 2 degree Celsius in interior parts of Odisha for the coming days and the weather is likely to remain dry during the period, the IMD Bhubaneswar centre added.