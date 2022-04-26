Odisha medical student death comes under NHRC scanner

The alleged death of a medical student by suicide at government-run Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH), Balangir has come under scrutiny by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

In response to the petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel directed the Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET) Odisha and Superintendent of Police, Bolangir to furnish Action Taken Report (ATR)

from the Director of Medical Education & Training, Odisha, and Superintendent of Police, Bolangir over the death of Nishant, a medical student under mysterious circumstances in the hostel of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital of Bolangir district in Odisha. Acting on the petition filed by Human Rights Activist and Supreme Court Advocate Radhakanta Tripathy the NHRC has passed this order.

“According to the allegations of the family members of the deceased, campus ragging could be the reason behind his (deceased) decision to take such an extreme step as the victim was both physically and psychologically tortured by the seniors and his life turned miserable”, Tripathy stated.

The petitioner urged the NHRC to institute an independent and impartial probe of the incident and award adequate compensation to the family members of the deceased besides legal actions against the culprits.

The 1st year MBBS student died after allegedly falling off the hostel roof on 22 April. Mystery shrouded the death as a purported WhatsApp cht between the student and his friend later went viral insinuating towards the campus ragging. The bereaved family members had also later leveled allegation that he was subjected to campus ragging by seniors.