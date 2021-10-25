Odisha maintains Covid-19 downward trajectory with less that 1% positivity rate

The coastal State on Monday logged 425 new infections pushing the tally to 10,38,836, according to the information posted in the State’s COVID dashboard portal on Monday.

The fresh infections were reported from 23 districts, pushing the State’s Covid-19 infection while the fatality tally rose to 8,312 with three fresh deaths.

Of the new infectees, 71 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 16.70% against the previous day’s 17.44 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 211.

The district accounted for nearly 50 per cent of the new infections while 7 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five- Nabarangpur (4), Kandhamal (6), Malkangiri (7), Nuapada (9) and Keonjhar (8) districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,226 active cases.

The state currently has 4,554 active COVID-19 cases while 10,25,917 patients including 410 on Sunday recovering from the disease.

As 425 samples gave positive results out of 64,709 samples tested on Sunday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.65 per cent as against 0.69% in the previous day.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.83 percent while more than 2.15 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.75% while active cases account for 0.43% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.72% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.