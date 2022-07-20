Odisha logs sharp spike in Covid cases

The coastal State recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday taking the caseload to 13,01,995 while 164 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees,, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however marginally decreased to 5.07 per cent from 5.27 percent.

The Covid-19 toll remained static at 9,130 with no fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 6,316.

As many as 737 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,86,111, it added.

Khurda district of which the capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest number of 307 infections, followed by 197 in Sundargarh and 132 in Cuttack district.

The State’s share is 3.02% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 42.22% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The new positive cases were reported from 28 districts while the remaining 2 districts did not log any positive cases in the last 24 hours.