Odisha logs negative growth in road accident fatalities

In a refreshing turn of events, Odisha logged negative growth in road accident deaths in the month of July 2022 as compared to July 2021.

The fatalities have come down by 4.01 %. In July 2021, 399 people died in road accidents. However, in July 2022 the number came down to 383.

It is pertinent to note that in the first quarter of the year, the State has recorded negative growth of 10.37 in accidents and 7.55 negative growth in fatalities. The State recorded 2895 road accidents resulting in 1359 deaths during the same period whereas 3230 accidents and 1470 deaths were registered during the first quarter in the previous year.

However, the second quarter of 2022 saw a substantial increase in accidents and fatalities in comparison to 2021 for the same period.

“During the COVID-19 period restrictions were imposed on the movement of vehicles which resulted in fewer accidents. The high growth in accidents and fatalities during the 2nd quarter of 2022 is due to regular movement of vehicles,” said Lalmohan Sethi, Additional Commissioner Transport, Road Safety & Enforcement.

“The negative growth in fatalities has been achieved due to strict enforcement of road safety norms across the State. During 2021-22, a total of 2, 47,945 e-challans were issued whereas in 2022-23, a total of 2, 86,682 challans have already been issued between April-September. The frequency of enforcement drive has been increased and a consistent effort in this regard will help us reduce road accidents in the state”, he added.

Odisha has adopted a four-fold strategy to make the roads safe through 4Es- enforcement, education, improvement in road engineering, and emergency care.

The state scored 66 percent and was categorized as a ‘high performer’ in implementing road safety measures during an audit conducted by the Supreme Court Committee on road safety. The Supreme Court Committee has also rated some of Odisha’s initiatives as best practices and suggested recommendations to neighboring states.

In a bid to make roads in Odisha 100% road signage compliant, the state has started a unique initiative of road signage audit. An audit of 3059 KMs of NH and SH in the state has already been completed and a report has been submitted to the stakeholders for necessary rectification. Further, an additional 5000 km road audit has been proposed.

As per Supreme Court Committee guidelines, the state government is working towards the construction of Truck Terminals and comprehensive Trauma System Care. Road Safety training is being provided to Engineers, commercial drivers, traffic police personnel, highway engineers, and planners in a systematic process through a well-planned training calendar.