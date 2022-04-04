Odisha logs lowest single-day COVID-19 cases since April 2020

The daily caseload of fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha was the lowest in nearly two years on Monday, as only 5 more people tested positive at 0.02% test positivity rate, pushing the tally to 12,87,742 cases, the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department said.

This is one of the lowest single-day infections since the first Coronavirus case was reported in the State on 15 March, 2020.

The death toll remained static at 9,121 for the fourth day in a row as no new fatality was recorded since the past 94 hours, the department said in a bulletin.

The State now has 298 active cases while Koraput, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 2 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 20,640 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 26 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,742, including 12,78,270 recoveries as 108 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.26% while active cases (298) account for 0.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,39,33,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,90,51,937 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,22,428 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 94% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.