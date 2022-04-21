Odisha logs 9 fresh Covid cases, one fatality

The coastal State on Thursday logged 9 more COVID-19 cases, which took the caseload to 12,87,968, while the death toll rose to 9,124 with one fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said adding that today’s test positivity rate (TPR) stayed at 0.04%.

The State now has 104 active cases while as many as 15 districts- Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh- have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 21,195 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated, adding that 25 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,968, including 12,78,687 recoveries as 15 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.27% while active cases (110) account for 0.08% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.45% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.01% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,49,57,162 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,96,19,199 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 10,28,844 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. More than 95% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.