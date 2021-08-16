Odisha logs 868 fresh COVID-19 cases- lowest in last four months

Odisha on Monday registered 868 COVID-19 fresh cases, the lowest in the past four months, at 1.39% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) with the tally soaring to 9,95,433, while 64 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,953, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the freshly infected persons, 104 are children in the age group of 0-18 years. The coastal state now has 10,187 active cases, and 9,78,240 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,043 in the last 24 hours.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of 256 new infections followed by Cuttack 154, Balasore 52, Jajpur 45, Sambalpur 39, Mayurbhanj 28, Angul 26, Kendrapara 26, Jagatsinghpur 23, Nayagarh 21, Puri 21, Bhadrak 19, and Dhenkanal 15.

Sambalpur district reported the highest 12 deaths followed by eight from Cuttack, seven from Angul, five each from Balasore and Dhenkanal, four each from Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda, two each from Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, and Subarnapur, and one each from Bolangir, Deogarh, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, and Nayagarh.

More than 60% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 77 days, thus indicating the disturbing fact of the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 4,197 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 54 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,953. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Khurda continues to be in the red zone with 3,638 active cases, while Cuttack is under the yellow zone with 1,356 active cases. The remaining 28 districts are in the green zone, he said.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.70 crore sample tests, taking into account 62,119 clinical examinations on Saturday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.84 percent and the case fatality rate is at 0.68 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.27% while active cases account for 1.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.68% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.61% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.