Odisha logs 816 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

The coastal State on Friday logged 816 COVID-19 fresh cases at 1.14% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours with the tally mounting up to 10,04,875, while the cumulative death toll reached 7,697 with 69 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the infected persons, as many as 106 children contracted the virus infection in the last 24 hours. 10,568 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 11 days while 1,496 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected. Infection among children accounts for more than 13%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The coastal state now has 8,271 active cases, and 9,88,854 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 764 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 291 new infections followed by Cuttack 116, Balasore 46, Jagatsinghpur 34, Jajpur 31, Kendrapara 29, Mayurbhanj 27, Puri 20, Dhenkanal 19, Sambalpur 18, Keonjhar 16, Sundergarh 16, Angul 13, Bargarh 13, and Deogarh 13.

The Cuttack district reported the highest 38 deaths followed by Jagatsinghpur (9) and Dhenkanal (6).

More than 64% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 88 days. As many as 4,941 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of 56 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 7,697. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.77 crore sample tests, taking into account 71,231 clinical examinations on Sunday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.66 percent and the case fatality rate is at 0.76 percent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.40% while active cases account for 0.82% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.52% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.76% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.