Odisha logs 743 Covid cases, biggest daily spike in last five months

In the biggest Covid spike in the last five months, Odisha recorded 743 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 12,95,328 while 87 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees, the health department said.

The latest rise in infection is the biggest spike in the last five months. On February 17, there were 886 infections.

The test positivity rate jumped to 4.03 per cent from 3.48 per cent as the cases were detected out of 18,442 samples.

The Covid-19 toll remained at 9,127 as there were no more deaths. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 3,878, of which 1,566 are in Khurda district.

As many as 404 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,82,270, it added.

Khurda district of which the capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest number of 303 infections, followed by 115 in Cuttack. On Tuesday, the state had logged 509 cases. On February 17, there were 886 infections.

The State’s share is 3.01% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 24.43% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.02% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The new positive cases were reported from 27 districts while the remaining 3 districts did not log any positive cases in the last 24 hours.