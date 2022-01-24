Odisha logs 7,291 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

Maintaining a downward trajectory, Odisha on Monday recorded 7,291 fresh Covid cases, including 954 children below 18 years of age as recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections.

The recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases while the test positivity rate has dipped in the State in the last 24 hours, signifying the marked improvement in pandemic situation.

It is also pertinent to note here that for the fourth successive day after the cases had climbed to over 11,000 cases last week in the prevailing third wave of the Coronavirus health crisis.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 12,11,951, while the State currently has 81,765 active cases. A total of 61,969 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours with a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 11.76%.

A total of 11,21,608 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,841 in the past 24 hours. The toll mounted to 8,525 with five deaths recorded in different parts of the State. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 1,705, followed by Sundargarh (646), Cuttack (561), Balasore (343), Rayagada (295) and Sonepur (282).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh Cuttack and Balasore with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. 15 other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 11 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 92.54% while active cases account for 6.74% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.24% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 4.94% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.18% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The States health authorities have so far administered 5,56,62,549 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,36,62,349 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 3,43,979 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 76% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.