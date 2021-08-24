Odisha logs 625 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in last five months

The coastal State on Tuesday logged 625 COVID-19 fresh cases at 1.16% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily infection in the last five months with the tally mounting up to 10,02,323, while the cumulative death toll reached 7,493 with 67 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the infected persons, as many as 80 children contracted the virus infection in the last 24 hours. 8,726 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 while 1,129 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected. Infection among children accounts for 13%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The coastal state now has 8,443 active cases, and 9,86,334 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,032 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 214 new infections followed by Cuttack 56 and Balasore 50.

The Cuttack district reported the highest 20 deaths followed by 14 from Jagatsinghpur, eight from Dhenkanal, six from Jajpur, five from Balasore, three each from Angul, and Kendrapara, two each from Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, one each from Kenjhar, Nabarangpur, Puri and Rayagada.

More than 63% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 85 days. As many as 4,737 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 55 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 7,493. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.75 crore sample tests, taking into account 53,537 clinical examinations on Sunday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.71 percent and the case fatality rate is at 0.74 percent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.40% while active cases account for 0.84% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.62% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.72% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.