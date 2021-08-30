Odisha logs 609 fresh COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths: TPR dips below 1%

Odisha on Monday reported a 28% decline in COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) dipped below 1% for the first time in the last five months.

As against 849 cases reported yesterday, the State logged 609 infections at 0.88% TPR. The COVID caseload has now mounted up to 10,07,112, while the cumulative death toll reached 7,901 with 67 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the infected persons, as many as 97 children contracted the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

12,805 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 14 days while 1,817 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected.

Infection among children accounts for more than 14%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,906 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 209 new infections followed by Cuttack at 71, Jajpur at 36, and Mayurbhanj at 26.

The Cuttack district reported the highest 20 deaths followed by Angul 10, Jagatsinghpur 9, Khurda 6 (including 4 from Bhubaneswar), three each from Keonjhar, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj, 2 each from Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, and Khurda, and 1 fatality each from Kalahandi and Subarnapur.

Around 65% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 91 days.

As many as 5,145 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of 56 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 7901.

The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.79 crore sample tests, taking into account 68,667 clinical examinations on Sunday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.61 percent and the case fatality rate is at 0.78 percent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.46% while active cases account for 0.74% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.08% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.03% of India’s total active cases.

The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.8% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile, the authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital have commenced treatment of two women COVID patients using the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support for the first time.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on August 27 inaugurated the ECMO facility at the Cuttack-based hospital.