Odisha logs 565 new COVID-19 cases, five fatalities

Odisha logged 565 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 63 of them are in the age group of 0-18 years, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 11.15 per cent against 13.57 per cent on Tuesday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which was 1.03% yesterday marginally declined to 0.96% on Wednesday.

Odisha also reported five fresh fatalities taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 8,192, while its caseload has gone up to 10,25,874.

The number of active cases is now 5,513, as 634 more recoveries took the number of cured people to 10,12,116, the health authorities informed.

Khurda district where the state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, recorded 256 new cases, followed by Cuttack (61). These two districts together accounted for 56.10 per cent of the total single day new cases in the state. Five districts did not report any positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far tested over 1.99 crore samples for coronavirus, including 58,635 on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent. The overall positivity rate stands at 5.17 per cent.

As many as 2.17 crore first doses have been administered till now and 81.57 lakh people have been fully vaccinated, the health department officials said.

At least three revenue districts- Boudh (1), Nabarangpur (5) and Nuapada (8) – are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases. The Covid hot spot Khordha district with 2,377 active cases is currently in the yellow zone.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.65% while active cases account for 0.53% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.94% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.