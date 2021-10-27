Odisha logs 549 fresh Covid-19 cases at 0.76% positivity rate

The coastal State on Wednesday logged 549 new infections in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 10,39,818 according to the information posted in the State’s Covid dashboard portal.

The fresh infections were reported from 23 districts while the fatality tally rose to 8,318 with two infected persons dying in Angul and Keonjhar districts.

Of the new infectees, 70 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 12.75% against the previous day’s 14.78 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 296. The district accounted for nearly 54 per cent of the new infections while 7 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four- Nabarangpur, Kandhamal (4), Malkangiri (6), Keonjhar (6)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,305 active cases.

The state currently has 4,673 active COVID-19 cases while 10,26,774 patients including 497 on Tuesday recovering from the disease.

As 549 samples gave positive results out of 72,091 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.76 per cent as against 0.65% in the previous day.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.8 per cent while more than 2.16 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.74% while active cases account for 0.44% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.97% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.