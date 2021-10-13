Odisha logs 529 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities: Recoveries inch close to 99%

At least 529 people including 62 children and adolescents tested positive for COVID-19 pushing the tally to 10,32,672 on Tuesday, while six fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,261, health and family welfare department officials said.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 11.72% percent against the previous day’s 13.16 percent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 274 followed by Cuttack (37). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 59 percent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, and Boudh (1), Kandhamal (7), and Malkangiri (9) districts are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,464 active cases.

The state currently has 5,141 active COVID-19 cases while 10,19,218 patients including 469 on Monday, recovered from the disease.

As 529 samples gave positive results out of 68,624 samples tested on Monday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.94 percent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.98 percent while more than 2.07 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.69% while active cases account for 0.49% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.47% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.