Odisha logs 526 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities: Recoveries inch close to 99%

At least 526 people including 68 children and adolescents tested positive for COVID-19 pushing the tally to 10,31,044 on Saturday, while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,242, health and family welfare department officials said.

The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 13% per cent against the previous day’s 14.31 per cent, he said.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 233 followed by Cuttack (63). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 57 per cent of the new infections while as many as five districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile Boudh district with zero active cases has become Covid-free. At least four other districts-Nabarangpur (1), Nuapada (2), Kandhamal (8), and Malkangiri (9) are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,345 active cases.

The state currently has 5,035 active COVID-19 cases while 10,17,714 patients including 598 on Friday, recovered from the disease.

As 526 samples gave positive results out of 68,624 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.76 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.02 per cent while more than 2.05 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.70% while active cases account for 0.48% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.19% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

Meanwhile around 91 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID vaccines in the State till date. With this nearly 30% of the adult population are fully vaccinated in the coastal State, said health and family welfare officials.