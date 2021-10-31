Odisha logs 488 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The coastal State on Sunday logged 488 new COVID-19 cases, a 30% rise than the previous day, from 23 districts pushing the tally to 10,41,457 while the fatality tally rose to 8,333 with four infected persons dying of the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the new infectees, 77 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 15.77% against the previous day’s 17.37 percent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 250. The district accounted for nearly 52 percent of the new infections while 7 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four- Kandhamal (1), Nabarangpur (2), Malkangiri (8), and Keonjhar (9)- districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, the Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,088 active cases.

The state currently has 4,374 active COVID-19 cases while 10,28,697 patients including 490 on Saturday recovering from the disease.

As 488 samples gave positive results out of 69,675 samples tested on Saturday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.70 percent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.75 percent while more than 2.19 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.77% while active cases account for 0.41% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.82% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.82% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.