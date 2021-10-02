Odisha logs 478 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in last 24 hours

The coastal State on Saturday logged 478 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,27,431 while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,209.

The new infections include 57 people in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 11.92 per cent against 15.57 per cent on Friday.

The Khurda district reported the highest number of daily cases at 211 followed by Cuttack (57). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 56 per cent of the new infections while as many as nine districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Nine districts – Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada, did not report any new cases during the last 24 hours.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported from Khurda (2), Sundergarh (2) and one each from Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kendrapara. Currently, Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 8,209. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died so far due to co-morbidities.

The state currently has 5,336 active COVID-19 cases while 10,13,833 patients including 691 on Friday, recovered from the disease.

As 478 samples gave positive results out of 69,251 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.69 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.11 per cent he said, adding that 85,59,959 people have so far been fully inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.65% while active cases account for 0.54% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.