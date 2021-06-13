Odisha’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,51,782 on Sunday as 4,469 more people tested positive for the infection, the lowest single-day rise in the last 54 days, the health department officials said.

The State had reported 4,445 positive cases on 19 April. Since then, the latest daily spike is the lowest virus infection reported in the State. The Test Positivity Rate on Sunday slumped to 6.65%, underlining that less than 7 out of 100 samples were tested positive in the last 24 hours.

45 fresh fatalities due to the contagion pushed the death toll to 3,302.Of the new cases, 2,546 were reported from quarantine centres, and 1,923 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of new cases at 612, followed by Cuttack (413) and Balasore (318). The remaining new cases were registered in several other districts.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, “Regret to inform the demise of forty-five COVID patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

Odisha now has 59,361 active cases, and 4,424 people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,89,066.

The coastal state has so far tested over 1.25 crore samples for COVID-19, including 67,122 on Saturday, and the positivity ratio stands at 6.73 per cent.

Of the 30 districts of Odisha, 12 are in the green zone where the test positivity rate is below five per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 92.63% with as many as 7,89,066 cured of the disease so far. Odisha currently has 59.361 active cases, which account for 6.96% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.9% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.51% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.83% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.9% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.