Odisha logs 339 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality

Maintaining its flattening trajectory of COVID-19 infections, Odisha on Thursday logged 339 new COVID-19 cases with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 0.62%, said health and family welfare officials.

In another comforting development, the State today did not record fresh fatality after the consistent spurt in death toll for over two months. The cumulative death toll in the State now stands at 9,045.

Meanwhile all the 30 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 1,000 in each of the districts.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,38,938, while the State currently has 3,862 active cases. While 69 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees.

A total of 12,71,018 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 797 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.99% while active cases account for 0.30% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.43% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.23% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.61% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.86% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,06,22,262 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,71,35,575 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,77,173 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 88% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.