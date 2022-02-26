Odisha logs 293 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalities

Maintaining its flattening trajectory of COVID-19 infections, Odisha on Saturday logged 293 new COVID-19 cases with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 0.51%, said health and family welfare officials.

The State today reported four fresh deaths taking the cumulative death toll to 9,056. Meanwhile all the 30 districts in the State have turned green with active cases remaining below 1,000 in each of the districts.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,84,616, while the State currently has 3,079 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 69 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees.

A total of 12,72,428 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 585 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.05% while active cases account for 0.23% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.19% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.61% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.86% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,07,35,506 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,72,26,077 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 7,81,499 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 88% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.