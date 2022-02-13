Odisha logs 25% drop in new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Odisha on Sunday logged 1,148 new COVID-19 cases with a dip of 25% than the previous day with Test Positivity Rate (TPR) dropping to 1.84% as the State is currently witnessing a gradual slowdown of the disease.

On the other hand, the fatality trajectory is on a steady rise with 22 succumbing to infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll in the State now stands at 8,884.

With the latest daily infection, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,77,262, while the State currently has 12,330 active cases. While 244 positive cases are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Sunday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the steady decline in infection.

A total of 12,55,995 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,081 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 153, followed by Sundargarh district with 127 cases.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha with less than 2,500 active cases is placed in the yellow zone. The remaining 29 districts are in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.33% while active cases account for 0.96% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.42% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.74% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.56% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,90,65,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,59,23,124 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 6,97,604 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 84% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.