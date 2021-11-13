Odisha logs 247 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State decreased marginally by 6% in the last 24 hours as 247 fresh infections were detected from 20 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,45,209, the health authorities said.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,375 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.40% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 339 people recuperated from the disease as against 247 fresh cases. This is for the 10th successive day that the State’s recoveries have surpassed the daily tally.

Of the new infectees, 37 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 14.97% against the previous day’s 16.73 per cent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 115. The district accounted for almost 45 per cent of the new infections while nine out of 10 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile five- Kandhamal (1), Boudh (2), Nabarangpur and Angul (7 each), Nuapada (8) – districts are on the verge of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,303 active cases.

The state currently has 2,790 active COVID-19 cases while 10,33,991 patients including 339 on friday recovering from the disease.

As 247 samples gave positive results out of 60,988 samples tested on Wednesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.40 per cent as against previous day’s 0.39%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.6 percent while more than 2.27 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March, 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.92% while active cases account for 0.26% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.83% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.07% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

A total of 4,00,94,660 vaccine-eligible adult population has so far been administered with COVID-19 jibes. Of them 2,67,34,005 were inoculated with the first dose while 1,33,60,655 were fully vaccinated. The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible people while the government has a target to inoculate all the eligible people with the first dose of the vaccine.